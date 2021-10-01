BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, October 1, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Sylvers Domino Club, the only team captained by a female in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, caused tremors on Thursday evening September 30 as they beat defending champion team Tabernacle Domino Club 14-10.

In the game that was played at the Tabernacle Community Centre, Sylvers captained by Octavia Huggins-Sewell went for an early kill. Galvanised by the gallant showing by the pair of Kemar Francis and Shaquille Sewell who won seven games, Sylvers were 4-0 before Tabernacle earned their first game.

They then moved to 7-1 and 9-4, the time at which Tabernacle pulled back some games to their favour. The last game, with Sylvers leading 12-10, was so one-sided that Sylvers raced to 100 points before Tabernacle could earn a single point, a feat which earned them a bonus game. The feat also earned the champion team a one dollar fine.

This is the second game Sylvers Domino Club from Hidden Alley in Lodge Village would have won in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League, as on the opening night on Tuesday September 28 they floored Guinness Domino Club 13-8.

Two former Constituency Number Seven Domino League champions met at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project, on Thursday September 30, where Unity Domino Club emerged winner after beating Parsons Domino Club 13-8.

Another former champion, Lodge Domino Club, had an easier task in a game played at the old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project as they scuttled Small Corner Bar Domino Club 13-4. In the second game at the same venue, Christ Church Domino Club beat Unstoppable Domino Club 13-7.

At the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux, Ottley’s Domino Club’s return to the league after a number of years’ absence got a rude awakening when in their very first game they suffered a 6-13 beating at the hands of Guinness Domino Club. Phillips Domino Club playing at the same venue beat Mansion Domino Club 13-11.

The game between Saddlers Domino Club and Molineux Domino Club, which was supposed to have taken place at Tabernacle Community Centre, did not take place as a player on the Saddlers side had a funeral earlier in the day and his colleagues were away supporting him. The game has been rescheduled to be played on Sunday October 3.

It therefore means that Molineux Domino Club is yet to play a game, as their game on the opening night against Ottley’s Domino Club was shelved as the teams could not raise the full complement of players. The game was as a result rescheduled but a new date is yet to be announced.

Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League is sponsored by Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, and Area Parliamentary Representative for St. Christopher Seven, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris.

Third segment of play in this first and only round of play in the 26th edition of Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League will be on Tuesday October 5 at the same four venues with all games starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tabernacle Community Centre will host the games between Saddlers and Unstoppable, and Parsons and Ottley’s. The Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux will host games between Phillips and Guinness and Molineux and Sylvers.

The old Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project will be the venue for the Mansion vs. Small Corner Bar, and Lodge vs. Christ Church games. The final game, between former champion Unity and defending champion Tabernacle, will be held at Cuban Bar in Lodge Project.