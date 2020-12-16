LONDON — His Excellency Dr. Kevin M. Isaac received a warm welcome at the Embassy of North Macedonia by Her Excellency Ms. Aleksandra Miovska, where both senior diplomatic Envoys met to sign an Agreement on mutual visa waiver between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of North Macedonia.

His Excellency Dr. Isaac asserted that he was quite pleased and grateful that the Republic of North Macedonia and St. Kitts and Nevis were able to sign the Agreement 15 months after having signed a joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between their two countries.

The Republic of North Macedonia is a small landlocked nation in the Balkan Peninsula bordered by Kosovo and Serbia in the north, Bulgaria in the east, Greece in the south, and Albania in the west.

Given its location in south-eastern Europe and south-central Balkan, it is easily accessible by tourists from all areas of the world. Its natural resources include low-grade iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, chromite, manganese, nickel, tungsten, gold, silver, gypsum, and timber.

The Republic of North Macedonia has a rich history. Today, it is known for its natural beauty including its lakes, mountains, flora and fauna, which are ideal attractions for visitors.

His Excellency Isaac and Her Excellency Miovska discussed topics that are of mutual interest to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of North Macedonia. Their Excellences also discussed the possibilities of trade and the export of textile, metals, fine spirits, and agro-processed products. Both diplomats agreed to pursue avenues for greater cooperation and work together, wherever possible, in multilateral forums to build brighter and better futures for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of North Macedonia.

Her Excellency, Ambassador Miovska, invited His Excellency Dr. Isaac on a trip to Skopje, the capital and largest city of the Republic of North Macedonia, which His Excellency Isaac accepted, while he extended an invitation to the Federation on behalf of himself and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark AG Brantley.