The US could see a “fourth surge” of coronavirus cases fuelled by the spread of variants, a top health official has warned.

Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said variants are a “real threat to our people and progress”, and that there was real concern of a possible fourth wave based on some concerning CDC data.

New COVID-19 cases in the States have plateaued, following some steep drops, and have started to increase again over the last few days.

Declines in hospitalisations and deaths are also “potentially levelling off at still a very high number”, Dr Walensky said.

What threat do new variants pose?

There are currently around 70,000 coronavirus cases a day and 2,000 daily deaths, Dr Walensky added.

As a result, Dr Walensky said she was “really worried” about reports of US states “rolling back the exact public health measures we have recommended to protect people from COVID-19”. These include mask-wearing and social distancing.

“We stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” she said.