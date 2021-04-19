Police have released the description of a man who they said is wanted for the offence of Wounding.

Police in a release said a warrant exists for the arrest of Eriberto Lorenzo of Newtown, Basseterre, who is being sought by the police for the offence of wounding. Eriberto Lorenzo is asked to present himself to the nearest police station. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Basseterre police station at 465-2241, the nearest police station or call the crime hotline at 707. All information shared will be treated as confidential.

Lorenzo is decried as being 5’10 in height, medium build, black hair, brown eyes and of fair complexion. He is 28-years-old.