“Too ill to appear,” that’s how Mehul Choksi’s lawyer explained his no-show at court in Dominica. Magistrate Candia Carette-George adjourned to June 25, the trial involving the Indiant=-born, Antigua and Barbuda citizen, Mehul Choksi, who is facing a charge of illegally entering the island late last month.

Choksi was due to have appeared in the Magistrate’s Court on Monday, but his new lawyers, Zena Moore Dyer and her daughter Gina Dyer Munro, told the Chief Magistrate that their client was too ill to make an appearance.

Instead they presented a medical certificate from his medical doctor at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital where he has been a patient for the past two weeks claiming that he is suffering from “mental stress” and his blood pressure was elevated and hence unable to attend court.

But the prosecution, led by acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sherma Dalrymple and including Indian lawyer Harpreet Giana, told the Chief Magistrate that “we are ready to proceed to trial.”

Chief Magistrate Carette-George then adjourned the matter to June 25, and Choksi will remain under police guard as a patient at the hospital. She also ordered that he be brought to court on Thursday, June 17, to be further remanded.

Last Friday, High Court judge, Justice Wyanante Adrien-Roberts denied bail to the 62-year-old Choksi who claimed that he had been kidnapped in Antigua and brought to Dominica on May 23.

She ruled that she was not satisfied that Choksi had enough ties in Dominica to not flee the island. In addition, the judge said the High Court cannot impose any condition that will assure Choksi will not abscond. But she told his lawyers that they could reapply for bail at a later date.

Choksi’s attorneys had argued that that their client as a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) citizen, is entitled to such benefits since his alleged offense is not of a serious nature. They also pleaded with the High Court to impose stringent measures as part of his bail conditions and said their client would be willing to pay any amount set out by the court as his bail sum.

But Dalrymple, as well attorneys Lennox Lawrence, Jodie Luke and Heather Felix-Evans opposed Choksi’s bail on account of him being a flight risk, an Interpol Red Notice against him and an extradition proceeding in the Antiguan court, which they say are reasons for him to flee the island.

Choksi had pleaded not guilty to the charge of entering the island illegally through Toucarie a small fishing village located on the northwest coast, a port not approved as a port of entry,

Choksi was granted Antigua and Barbuda citizenship in 2017 under the island’s Citizenship by Investment Programme (CBI). He is wanted by the Indian judicial authorities for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonesty including delivery of property, corruption, and money laundering.

Indian authorities want him extradited to face the charges which he denies.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said recently that police there were investigating a claim submitted in a report by the lawyers representing Choksi that their client had been kidnapped in St. John’s and taken to Roseau against his will.