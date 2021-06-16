Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15, 2021 (SKNIS): His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D, Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, has issued a proclamation dated June 15, 2021, declaring a State of Emergency.

The State of Emergency comes about in the wake of a new wave of rising COVID-19 infections brought about by community spread that has seen to date 244 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 180 active cases, 64 recovered cases, and zero deaths.

The Proclamation comes into effect from 6 pm Tuesday 15th June, 2021, until 11:59 pm on Tuesday 6th July, 2021.

Please see the below to SR&O No. 23 of 2021

STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS

No. 23 of 2021

Proclamation dated the 15th day of June 2021, made pursuant to section 19(1) of the Constitution and under section 3(1)(a) of the Emergency Powers Act

BY THE GOVERNOR-GENERAL OF SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS A PROCLAMATION SIR SAMUEL WEYMOUTH TAPLEY SEATON GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD Governor-General

[Published 15th June 2021, Extra-Ordinary Gazette No. 35 of 2021.]

WHEREAS by virtue of the provisions of section 19(1) of the Saint Christopher and Nevis 1983 Constitution Order, as set out in the Fourth Schedule to the West Indies Act, Cap. 1.01, the Governor-General may by proclamation, declare that a state ofemergency exists in Saint Christopher and Nevis for the purposes of Chapter II of theConstitution

AND WHEREAS section 19(2) of the Constitution provides that a proclamation made under subsection (1) shall not be effective unless it includes a declaration that the Governor-General is satisfied that a public emergency has arisen –

(a) because of the possibility that Her Majesty may shortly be at war;

(b) because of the occurrence of any accident or natural calamity; or

(c) because action has been taken by any person, or there is an imminent threat of action by any person, of such a nature and on so extensive a scale as to be likely to endanger the public safety or to deprive the community or any substantial portion of the community of supplies or services essential to life.

AND WHEREAS it is further provided by section 3(1)(a) of the Emergency Powers Act, Cap. 19.02, that where it appears to the Governor-General that a public emergency has arisen as a result of the imminence of a state of war between Her Majesty and any Foreign State or as a result of the occurrence of any earthquake, hurricane, flood, fire, outbreak of pestilence, outbreak of infectious disease or any other calamity, he or she may declare that a state of emergency exists and that the declaration is reasonably justifiable in the interests of defence, public safety, public order or public health

AND WHEREAS in light of the outbreak and community spread in Saint Christopher and Nevis of the incursion of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease on the scale of a global pandemic

ST KITTS W I NOW THEREFORE, I, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of Saint Michael and Saint George, Commander of the Royal Victorian Order, Queen’s Counsel, Justice of the Peace, Doctor of Laws, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis DO HEREBY declare that a State of Emergency for Saint Christopher and Nevis exists and is reasonably justifiable in the interest of public health on the ground of the threat of a natural calamity as a result of the outbreak and community spread of the COVID-19 virus, an infectious disease which has taken effect on a pandemic scale and now threatens the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis

This Proclamation shall be in effect from 6 p.m. on Tuesday 15th June, 2021 until

11:59 p.m. on Tuesday 6th July, 2021 AND all our officers and loving subjects in Saint Christopher and Nevis and all others whom it may concern are hereby required to take due notice hereof and to give their ready obedience accordingly.

GIVEN under my hand and the Public Seal of Saint Christopher and Nevis at Government House, Basseterre in the Island of Saint Christopher in the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis this 15th day of June, 2021, and in the seventieth year of Her Majesty’s reign.

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN!