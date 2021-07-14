Several Caribbean countries, including St. Kitts and Nevis, are open for business, but only if you’re COVD vaccinated.

St Kitts and Nevis

Effective Monday, July 12, the Vacation in Place period for fully vaccinated international air travellers has been reduced from nine days to three days.

Travellers will be tested on day four and have the ability to fully integrate into the Federation upon receipt of a negative test result.

Non-vaccinated children under 18 travelling with fully vaccinated parents are welcome. Non-vaccinated children under 18 traveling with fully vaccinated parents will observe the same period of Vacation in Place as their parents.

A traveller is considered fully vaccinated when two weeks have passed since receiving their second dose of a two dose vaccine series (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca/Oxford) or two weeks after they have received a single dose vaccine (Johnson + Johnson).

Proof of vaccination is a scanned copy of the traveller’s official COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card. Upon submission of their vaccination card and completion of their travel authorization form, once verified, international travellers will receive authorization of their vaccination card and a KN number.

Travellers must complete the Travel Authorization Form on the national website (www.knatravelform.kn), including uploading your proof of vaccination and proof of booking at a Travel Approved hotel.

Upon submission of a completed KNA travel form, the traveller must upload their official COVID-19 RT-PCR negative test result from a CLIA/CDC/UKAS approved lab accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 standard taken 72 hours prior to travel. There are no exceptions to the 72-hour timeframe.

Upon submission of the copy of their official vaccination card and copy of their COVID -19 RT-PCR test negative result, the traveller’s information will be reviewed and they will receive the approval letter to enter the Federation.

For their trip, the traveller should bring a copy of their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card and their negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test.

More and more countries have updated their travel protocols to only allow entry to vaccinated people at this point.

The new protocols come as most countries in the region ramp up their vaccination drives and some are reopening to regular activities.

With the safety of their own citizens at the forefront, these countries, many of whom depend on tourism, are also seeking to ensure the safety of their guests.

We urge you to check out the official tourism website of the destinations you wish to visit to make sure you satisfy all entry requirements when planning your trip.

Below are the countries which have recently updated their protocols.

Anguilla

Effective Thursday, July 1,only fully vaccinated adult travelers are allowed entry to Anguilla. Children under the age of 18 years and women who are pregnant are exempt from this requirement.

The following four vaccines are approved for entry by Anguilla’s Health Authorities: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Modern and Janssen.

International travelers must apply for Entry Permission at www.ivisitanguilla.com and must submit a negative COVID-19 rt-PCR test from a nasopharyngeal swab taken three to five days prior to arrival on the island. Proof of vaccination must be uploaded to the entry application – the legally issued card/identification by the country administering the vaccine will be reviewed by the Anguillian authorities to ensure authenticity.

Applications will not be accepted later than 12 pm EST the day before the day of arrival.

All visitors will be tested on arrival; however, there are no fees charged. Visitors are required to stay in place at their hotel or villa while awaiting their test results, which are usually delivered within 12 hours.

All restrictions on fully vaccinated guests’ movements have been lifted, which means that upon receipt of their negative test results, guests are free to roam around the island at will.

Guests are asked to adhere to and respect the COVID-19 protocols of businesses and establishments on the island, which may include wearing a face covering at places where social distancing cannot be maintained, and observing proper hygiene with frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer.

For more detailed information on Anguilla’s travel protocols please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com/escape .

St Eustatius

All travellers to St Eustatius (Statia) are required to get a Vaccination Certification,

The certificate can be requested via email vaccinationregistration@statiagov.com or via WhatsApp +599-318-5146.

The full name (as noted in the applicant’s passport), date of birth and also an email-address of the applicant must be provided.

Within one week the Public Health Department will email the applicant the letter with the QR code.

If the applicant has no email address, the request can be sent via WhatsApp. In this case, the QR code can be picked up at Public Health on the Cottage Road (on Mondays) during the week following your request.

It is recommended that persons that were vaccinated, keep their current vaccination card. In most countries outside of the EU, the current vaccination card will still be proof of the COVID-19 vaccination.

In addition, the card is required when a person uses the Electronic Health Authorization System (EHAS) to ask permission to enter Statia. Also, if there is a mistake in the system, the current vaccination card will allow the Public Health Department to still provide the applicant with a proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Grenada

Only fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed to enter Grenada via sea and airports.

Fully vaccinated people are those who are fully immunised two weeks after they have had their second dose in a two-dose series such as Astra Zeneca, Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm or Sinovac and two weeks after a single-dose vaccine such as Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine.

All visitors who are fully vaccinated will be required to spend no more than 48 hours in quarantine and are mandated to do an on-island PCR COVID test.

Once the test is negative the individual will be allowed to mingle with the citizens. A positive result will result in the person remaining in quarantine.

Those with only one dose of the vaccination are required to spend up to seven days in quarantine and must test negative before they are allowed to mingle with citizens.

For more information on Covid protocols visit HERE.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago’s borders are opening after almost a year and a half.

Effective July 17, only citizens or legal residents who are fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter T&T. They must show proof of a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours, and will not be required to quarantine. Children of fully vaccinated parents will also be allowed to go home.

A citizen who is not vaccinated, however, must go into state-supervised quarantine for 14 days at their own expense. These individuals must also show a negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.