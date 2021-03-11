BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — There are more than 50 medical doctors in the Federation and of that number, more than 90 percent have taken their first dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, according to Joseph N. France General Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

Dr. Wilkinson was answering a question on how many practicing medical doctors there are in the Federation and how many of them have been vaccinated.

“Every specialist working at the hospital, be it in internal medicine, surgery, or orthopaedics, most of them have taken the vaccine,” said Dr. Wilkinson. “If they are taking the vaccine, and these are persons who are knowledgeable about medicine, then it means that they are doing something good and you should follow too.”

Persons between the ages of 18 and 80 are eligible to take the vaccine. These individuals can visit their nearest health centre to be vaccinated.