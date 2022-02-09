Alternate text

February 09, 2022

 

Morning Wire 

Today’s Headlines

ADIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — In the trenches of eastern Ukraine, across the lines from some of the 100,000 Russian troops amassed north and east of the country, Ivan Skuratovskyi's

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced Tuesday its largest-ever financial seizure — more

Editor Selections

Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron? It's too early to know for sure, but many

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Entrepreneur Elon Musk is helping reconnect Tonga to the internet

Cross Section

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Australian snowboarder Scotty James calls the process of perfecting his

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shaquille O'Neal will return to the city where he helped the Los Angeles Lakers

BEIJING (AP) — They said he should play soccer. They said figure skating was for girls. They said

