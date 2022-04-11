Biden Could Get Covid, Surge in US Cities, Vax Mandate for Fed Workers, World Covid Stats

WH: Biden could get COVID, but he’s vaccinated 

© AP photo

Coronavirus cases are rapidly rising in New York City and Washington, D.C., amid the spread of the dominant omicron subvariant, BA. 2.

The New York Times’ coronavirus tracker for New York City showed that cases had risen by more than 50 percent in the last two weeks while the newspaper’s tracker for D.C. indicated that cases had doubled.

Still, cases in both cities are relatively low compared to where they were just months ago, in January.

The number of new infections on Wednesday for D.C. was more than 700, much lower than the roughly 9,200 reported in early January, according to the Times’ tracker. The number of new infections on Wednesday for New York City was roughly 800 cases, compared to close to 40,000 in mid-January.

In New York City, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 have both declined over the last 14 days — 17 percent and 53 percent respectively, according to the Times’ tracker. In D.C., while COVID-19 deaths have risen 5 percent in the past two weeks, hospitalizations have declined 39 percent.

The development comes as states weeks ago began lifting indoor mask mandates and other COVID-19 protocols in response to lowered case numbers and other indicators.

===============================================

Court upholds vaccine mandate for federal workers 

© iStock

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, ordering that a preliminary injunction issued against the requirement be eliminated.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’s 2-1 decision reversed an earlier ruling by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown, a Trump appointee in Texas, who in January blocked the mandate for federal workers. The 5th Circuit Court further ordered that the district court dismiss the case.

Judge Carl Stewart, writing for the majority opinion, said plaintiffs in the case could have challenged the vaccine mandate through the federal government’s internal process for federal workers.

“The plaintiffs could have challenged an agency’s proposed action against them before filing this suit and certainly before getting vaccinated,” the judge wrote.

Biden implemented the mandate for federal workers in September, with religious and medical exemptions allowed. Under the order, non-exempt employees must get vaccinated or they could face disciplinary procedures, including termination.

============================================

WORLD COVID STATS

Coronavirus Cases:

499,205,296

Deaths:

6,203,445

Recovered:

448,773,785
Highlighted in green
= all cases have recovered from the infection
Highlighted in grey
= all cases have had an outcome (there are no active cases)

April 11 (GMT)

  • 47,876 new cases and 38 new deaths in Japan [source]
  • 1,184 new cases in China The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China counts separately, were 26,411 [source]

