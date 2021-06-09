CNW- The Cayman Islands has become the first Caribbean island to achieve herd immunity with 70% of its population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2021, the Cayman Islands reached its benchmark for immunity and border reopening after vaccinating 45,195 people since the vaccination programme began on January 7.

The country implemented a strong promotional tactic to encourage 70 percent of its population to take up the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, which culminated with the mandated inoculation of work permit holders.

Currently, 60 percent, or 38,775 people, are fully vaccinated. The country might have to wait until the end of the month for the 6,420 who have only had one jab to receive their second jab and to meet the target of 70 percent who are fully inoculated.

Due to the success of the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine over recent weeks, the Public Health Department said it expects the current batch of the Pfizer vaccines will all be administered within the coming days. With another shipment of vaccines expected from the UK on 16 June, those needing a second dose after the completion of this supply will be given the shot from the new shipment. Dedicated clinics will be open on 17, 18 and 19 of June to enable everyone to get their second dose.