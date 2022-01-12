Even as many countries, specifically those whose economies are fueled by the tourism sector, have reopened their borders to once again welcome visitors, this is being done cautiously. In many instances, protocols and travel restrictions are being updated frequently, in keeping with the fluidity and the ever-changing tide of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One such country is Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Having recently travelled here (Saint Kitts and Nevis) I’ve compiled a list of things you should consider if you too are considering a trip to the two-island Federation.

GETTING TO SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS

It’s important to note that at present LIAT is not offering service to and from Trinidad and Tobago. If that’s the starting point for your adventure, you may want to consider the Caribbean Airlines flight schedule. I flew from Trinidad to Antigua on CAL, then boarded a LIAT flight to Saint Kitts.

You must have a negative PCR test

At this stage in the pandemic, this is pretty standard. All travellers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test taken 72 hours prior to travel.

You need approval to be allowed into the country

Yes, you read that right. Even if you’re fully vaccinated and have tested negative for COVID-19, the Ministry of National Security has to grant permission for you to enter Saint Kitts and Nevis. To apply, all travellers are required to submit an embarkation form at least 24 hours before travel. A form must be submitted for every traveller regardless of age. Documents to be uploaded along with the form include: bio pages for your passport, negative PCR test and proof of vaccination. Once these have been submitted, you will receive a receipt via email, letting you know that your application is being reviewed. We received our approval letter within ten minutes of submitting the application.

WHERE TO STAY

Fully vaccinated returning nationals/residents and visitors arriving by air will not be required to “Vacation in Place” or quarantine upon arrival. They will be allowed to participate in all open tours and visit attractions. This also applies to non-vaccinated children under the age of 12 who are travelling with vaccinated parents.

Non-vaccinated children between the age of 12 -17 who are travelling with fully vaccinated parents or guardians must undergo an RT-PCR Test within 24 hours of arrival. Parents are to remain in “Vacation in Place” (quarantine) with the child until receipt of negative RT-PCR test results.

Non-vaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will undergo an RT-PCR Test on day 9, and if they test negative, the returning National or Resident will be allowed to integrate into St. Kitts and Nevis.

Government-approved accommodations are:

Koi Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton

Ocean’s Edge

Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) – temporarily unavailable

Potworks

For quarantine rates, please contact one of the above government-approved accommodations here.

Persons who are interested in pre-approved quarantine housing are required to apply to the COVID-19 Task Force here.

UPON YOUR ARRIVAL…

Present the following documents:

Negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test that was submitted

Travel Authorisation Form

Official COVID Vaccination Record Card (Vaccination Certificate) (applies to fully vaccinated travellers)

Upon arrival, all travellers will have their temperature checked and asked to answer a series of health screening questions, including health and travel history.

Any traveller who exhibits any COVID-19 symptoms during the health screening will be required to take a COVID-19 test on-site at their expense.