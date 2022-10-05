A Murder Probe in the Stabbing Death of Basseterre Woman

by Kevon Browne

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): Alisha Dunrod, 22, of Sprott Street, has been identified as the young woman who was fatally wounded on Monday afternoon, October 3.

The 22-year-old was stabbed during an altercation with another woman along Central Street, Basseterre.

According to a release from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, officers responded to an emergency call made to 911 sometime after 3 p.m. on October 03, stating that a young woman had been stabbed and needed assistance.

Dunrod was transported to the Joseph N France General Hospital and succumbed to her injuries.

An individual is in Police custody, assisting with investigations into the matter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crime Unit at 467-1887, 467-1888, 662-3468, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing; more on this as information becomes available.