A New Food & Wine Festival Set for The British Virgin Islands

Tortola, BVI – The new seven-day British Virgin Islands Food & Wine Festival (BVIFWF) will add another sumptuous touch to an already exciting line up of events taking place in the territory. This festival also aligns with the new approach to celebrating the annual BVI Food Fete.

The First Annual BVI Food & Wine Festival will take place April 15th to 21st, 2024. This new Festival promises to be more than an event for foodies but for those seeking rich gastronomic experiences in a fun destination. The festival which will highlight food, wine, whiskey, beer will include wine pairing dinners, Whiskey and Cigar Night, a Grand Tasting Village, Mixology Contest and culminate with an all-day Beach party at Ivan’s on Jost Van Dyke.

“I am excited to launch the BVI Food & Wine Festival and to be working with the brilliant local and international chefs, connoisseurs, and Sommelier who will be the stars of the event,” says Abigail O’Neal, Owner and Organizer of the Festival. “We have BVI’s own Neil Cline, educator, restaurateur, and culinary consultant as Executive Chef of the festival; French Classic trained and Michelin Star Chef Francis Reynard; Josie Smith-Malave former Bravo Top Chef competitor; Michael Ferraro, VP of Food & Beverage at the Tavistock Restaurant Portfolio; Muchamad Taufik aka Opick from Bali Indonesia and Head Chef at Prime Restaurant, and 26-year-old culinary prodigy hailing from Virgin Gorda Ariq Flax Clarke and more. So, patrons should book their tickets early.”

The multi-island event will be hosted in several locations – Tortola, Jost Van Dyke, and Virgin Gorda giving visitors an experience like no other; the ease of island hopping which can only be enjoyed in the BVI.

The Schedule of Events:

Monday 15th April 2024

1:00 pm – Wine Course Tasting Class by Proudly African at Club 1973

4:00 pm – Happy Hours at Pussers with Rhys Jenkins

8:00 pm – Chef Josie Smith-Malave Tasting Dinner with Proudly African at Prime Restaurant.

Tuesday 16th April 2024

1:00 pm – Wine Course Tasting Class from Global Wine Advisors at Club 1973.

4:00 pm – Happy Hour at Club 1973

8:00 pm – Chef Opick Tasting Dinner at Prime Restaurant with Global Wine Advisors.

Wednesday 17th April 2024:

1:00 pm – Wine Course Tasting Class hosted by TICO at Club 1973

4:00pm – Happy Hour at Botella, CBR Tortola Pier Park

8:00 pm – Chef Michael Ferrero Tasting Dinner and TICO at Prime Restaurant.

Thursday 18th Aril 2024:

1:00 pm – Wine Course Tasting Class by The French Deli at Club 1973

4:00 pm – Grand Tasting Village (GTV) at Nanny Cay.

It features local and international chefs providing insights on how they make their signature offerings, Mixology Contest, Demonstrations, Tastings from Island Restaurants and Tastings from all Wine & Spirits Suppliers.

5:00 pm – Whiskey Flight & Cigar Pairing, Presented by Aromas.

8:00 pm – Chef Francis Reynard Tasting Dinner at Prime Restaurant with The French Deli.

Friday 19th April 2024

1:00 pm – Cocktail Class at Club 1973 with Botella and Rhys Jenkins

4:00 pm – Happy Hour at Club 1973

8:00 pm – Collaborative Tasting Dinner with all Chefs and festival Sommelier at Prime Restaurant in partnership with all wine and spirits companies.

Saturday 20th April 2024

7:00 pm – The Ralph T. & Edris O’Neal Foundation Dinner at Rosewood Little Dix Bay Resort, Virgin Gorda, featuring a guest chef of international note and HLSCC culinary students. 50% of ticket sales from this dinner will be donated to the HLSCC to support their culinary program.

Sunday 21st April 2024

9:00am – All Day Beach Party at Ivan’s on Jost Van Dyke

12:00pm – Pig Roast at Ivan’s, Jost Van Dyke

2:00pm – Rum Tasting Class by Caribbean Cellars at Ivan’s Jost Van Dyke

1:00pm – Rum Cocktails by Mixologist Rhys Jenkins

Special accommodations packages are available at the Nanny Cay Resort in Tortola. Visit nannycay.com to book a BVIFF stay early. Booking code: BVIFWF24.

Early bird event tickets are available online only until November 30th. The promo code is Earlybird2024.

We would like to thank our partners for joining us to make this new British Virgin Islands Food & Wine Festival a success. Venue Partners: Prime Resturant, Nanny Cay, Rosewood Little Dix Bay, Ivan’s, Club 1973, Aromas, and Botella. Our Sponsors: One Mart Supermarket, Prime Restaurant, Caribbean Cellars, TICO, Botella Distributors, Global Wine Advisors and www.CaribbeanEvents.com.