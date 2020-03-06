The Department of Gender Affairs said on the radio and television show “Working for You” Wednesday it will be hosting a number of activities during the month of March in observance of International Women’s Day 2020 to recognize all of the actions that can be taken as individuals to challenge stereotypes, fight prejudice and celebrate women’s achievements.

Mrs. Celia Christopher, Director in the Department of Gender Affairs, and Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs were both special guests on the programme.

“It’s a big event. This year we are awarding nine women in different areas for their achievements and the work they have done in their respective communities,” Mrs. Charles said about an International Women’s Day ceremony to be held Friday.

International Women’s Day falls on Sunday, and the day will be celebrated during a church service at the Antioch Baptist Church.

“We are asking our organizations, who have been our partners over the years, to join us,” said Mrs. Charles. “We will also have our minister there. So, I’m thinking the Antioch Baptist Church will be filled that day.”

From Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13, the department will be visiting the workers at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site.

“We will go to see the women there. We will have the Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett with us and we will have the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) Dr. Hazel Laws along with some nurses. We think that it is important that it’s not only women’s month, but health is also one of our main priorities. So they are coming along with us; they are going to talk about the COVID-19 and how we can stay safe,” said Mrs. Charles.

The department will also be hosting a Girls Empowerment Workshop during the month, with the date soon to be announced.

Female high school students will also be participating in a poetry competition. The young ladies were tasked with writing a piece that embodies women empowerment and achievements.