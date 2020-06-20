The swearing in of the new cabinet ministers last Sunday ushered in a new day for St. Kitts and Nevis. The new cabinet is a mix of seasoned politicians and new blood. This combination should be a good fit to tackle these challenging times.

The Observer is optimistic that with the steady hand of captain Dr. Timothy Harris and a seasoned crew, the ship of state is in good hands.

As the country emerges from the lockdown due to COVID-19, the road ahead may be rocky, as the rest of the world is struggling with the effects of the virus. Many economies essentially remain closed and the travel industry has been partly paralyzed.

This makes it very difficult for St. Kitts and Nevis, as our economy is largely dependent of tourism. Our borders are closed, so too are our hotels. Which means that government is taking in massively reduced revenues, and this presents a challenge for the administration being able to meet all of the demands that it is faced with.

It might have been faith why at a time such as this, our government has been sitting on massive surpluses and cash reserves. This is because of prudent leadership and management. The rainy day that was being prepared for has arrived.

The voters of the federation have made the prudent decision that the government that prepared the country for the rainy day, should be the one that should guide the country through this rainy day. The voice of the people is the voice of God.