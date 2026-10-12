A redeveloped Vance W. Amory International Airport is a win for Nevis

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Plans to extend and redevelop the Vance W. Amory International Airport began long before Patrick Drahi became involved. For decades, successive administrations have understood that the airport’s short runway limits Nevis’s tourism potential and its regional and international air connections.

In the early 2000s, American Eagle indicated that it might phase out turboprop aircraft. That possibility deeply concerned then-Premier Vance Amory and Tourism Minister Malcolm Guishard, because Nevis risked losing direct service from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

American Eagle had begun flying directly to Nevis on May 15, 2003, using ATR 42 and ATR 72 turboprop aircraft. Its planned transition to Embraer regional jets presented a serious problem: the runway in Nevis was not long enough to accommodate them.

The Concerned Citizens’ Movement administration commissioned a study on extending the runway. One proposal called for removing part of Hurricane Hill, prompting opposition from the owner of the Hurricane Hill bungalows and others concerned about the impact.

The Nevis Island Administration then approached the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development for financing. Although the fund showed strong interest, Nevis had already benefited from two Kuwaiti-funded projects, and the next allocation was expected to go to St. Kitts. That funding never materialized for the Nevis airport expansion.

When the CCM lost office in 2006, the project stalled. After the party returned to government in 2013, it revived the proposal with the runway extension oriented in the opposite direction. This alternative avoided the costly and controversial removal of part of Hurricane Hill.

As the plans advanced and the search for financing continued, Patrick Drahi emerged as a willing participant in funding the project. Questions have been raised about his motives, but those concerns should not obscure the project’s longstanding origins or its potential value to Nevis. His loan could help move an important public infrastructure project much closer to completion.

Nevis attracts affluent homeowners and visitors, many of whom travel by private jet. At present, some must park their aircraft at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts, while others use airports as far away as St. Maarten. That inconvenience represents lost economic opportunity for Nevis.

A redeveloped airport would make the island more accessible to the market its tourism industry is designed to serve: discerning, higher-spending travelers. It would also improve regional and international connectivity and allow the airport to accommodate most regional jets. The benefits would extend beyond tourism to businesses, workers, residents, and the wider economy.

Any agreement involving public assets and public debt must, of course, be transparent and subject to proper scrutiny. But debate over one financier must not erase the history of this project or the compelling case for modernizing Nevis’s airport.

All things considered, the redevelopment of the Vance W. Amory International Airport can be a win for Nevis and its people.

Nothing is too good for Nevis and Nevisians.