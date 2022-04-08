A Tribute To The Honourable Vance Amory

- Advertisement -

Dr. Agatha Jeffers-Gooden

Former Director of Development & Marketing

Nevis Financial Services Department.

I was so saddened to hear of the passing of my former colleague and friend, the Honourable Vance Amory. I met Mr. Amory when I was a child and he served as an Altar Boy at the St James Anglican Church, and later when I attended Charlestown Secondary School. We reconnected when I returned from the USA to Nevis and served as the Director of Financial Services from 1998 to 2004. My responsibilities included promoting and developing the Nevis International Financial Services Sector (aka Offshore sector).

As Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, my position fell under the auspices of Mr. Amory’s portfolio, hence he was directly in charge of the offshore sector. We supervised the international service providers in Nevis, presented education and other conferences and often traveled to international venues to attract business and investors to our island.

As we travelled, Premier Amory did everything in his power to propel Nevis forward in any way that he could. He loved and cared deeply for Nevis, and the well-being of the people of Nevis was always forefront in his mind. I was always impressed by the way he always treated everyone he encountered with respect. He was also deeply loved by everyone that he encountered during our travels.

Premier Amory was a man of impeccable character, integrity, decency and professionalism. He was distinguished and well respected, yet he was extremely modest. He was brilliant, yet genuinely humble and kind. He always had an open door and was always available to listen intently to anyone he encountered. He was a great role model to me, his peers and colleagues. He left an indelible impact on everyone he encountered and truly made a difference in many lives.

During our travels, he constantly said that he refused to waste the people of Nevis’ money. As a result, he would not spend on anything that he considered unnecessary. For example, when we were at a very important conference in Berlin, Germany, we took the bus to avoid paying a taxi. He also refused to fly first class unless he had no other option. He refused to eat at fancy restaurants unless we were invited by our guests.

One time, on an almost twenty-hour trip to Hong Kong, he was assigned a middle row seat in the middle of five other people. He is a big man with knee problems and his legs were jammed up against the front seat. I suggested that he get an upgrade to business or first class but he said no, it’s all right. To alleviate the strain on his bad knees, he ended up standing up in the galley of the airplane for hours at a time.

As Premier, he lived a lifestyle that was far beneath his position in life. I was sometimes surprised by his humility, but admired his dedication and commitment to the people of Nevis.

On several occasions, after traveling for two days, we arrived at our destination in the early morning and even though we were exhausted, we had to head straight into breakfast meetings. I admired how hard he worked, and I was personally motivated by his dedication and commitment.

During my tenure in Nevis, the country encountered several challenges. One of the most severe challenges was felt by the country’s main foreign exchange earners, namely tourism and financial services, which were dealt a severe blow. In 2000, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis along with many of the Eastern Caribbean financial services jurisdictions were placed on several blacklists by the FATF and the OECD. These actions placed ever-increasing pressures and threatened the country’s financial and economic survival.

Despite the challenges, Premier Amory, in collaboration with the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis undertook a host of initiatives that were recognized by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and resulted in the removal from the lists in 2002.

After that time, Premier Amory undertook an aggressive strategy to enhance the Nevis international financial sector, along with a robust tourism and agricultural sector. He also pursued initiatives to encourage and create growth to ensure a sustainable Nevis.

To this end, Premier Amory encouraged the creation of a Comprehensive Reference Manual for Businesspersons, Investors & Tourists, and resulted in the Nevis Golden Book 2003-2004 which I created and was published by the Nevis Financial Services Development & Marketing Department.

Nevis is where it is today in large part to the hard work and dedication of the Honourable Vance Amory.

My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Vernie, his daughters, the rest of his family, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and may you find comfort in the memories of the times you shared with him.

May the soul of our dear friend, the Honourable Vance Amory rest in peace.