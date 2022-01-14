Three additional members of Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne’s cabinet have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

An official at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) confirmed the ministers’ infected status to Loop Caribbean but could not disclose their identities.

But the official said the ministers’ infected status was detected during routine screening that all cabinet members must undergo since they frequently meet with the public.

The official noted that all of the ministers, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, are asymptomatic.

There are now five cabinet members infected with COVID-19.

Just over a week ago, Attorney General (AG) and Labour Minister Steadroy Benjamin announced that he and members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne revealed on his weekly radio programme that at least seven members of staff at the OPM are infected with COVID-19.

The prime minister said these cases are an indication of how widespread COVID-19 is in the community since they did not contract the virus in office.

“There are many entities in the public and private sectors in which they have had individuals come down with COVID. Some entities have had to close for a day or two to sanitise. It would have had an impact on productivity,” Browne said.

Currently the omicron and delta variants are causing COVID-19 cases on island to spike.

Data released last evening shows that there are 948 active infections on island.