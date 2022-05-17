A&B: Caribana Festival Back, Residents Encouraged to Take Part

- Advertisement -

Daily Observer- After two years, residents and tourists alike will have the opportunity to enjoy all the splendor of the sister isle Barbuda with next month’s Caribana celebrations on the cards.

Caribana which will be held from June 3-6 under the theme ‘Reviving our culture needs me and you, Barbuda’s Caribana 2022’, was officially launched on Saturday, with several Barbudan officials including members of the Barbuda Council in attendance.

It is their hope that Barbudans will be able to benefit economically from the annual festival which was placed on ice for two years due to covid.

“We are hoping to hear that there will be special day tour trips to the Bird Sanctuary, to the caves. I am hoping to hear there will be a special experience. I am hoping to see a lot of pop-up shops where there will be clothing on sale and different fetes leading up the Caribana and so forth. So, we are admonishing persons to adhere to all health protocols while we enjoy this year’s Caribana,” said Chairwoman of the Tourism and Culture Committee, Calsey Beazer-Joseph said.

The festivities will kick off an opening parade and Little Mr and Miss Barbuda Pageant on June 3.

Culture Coordinator Josette Davis gave the full lineup for the four-day festival.

“On Saturday, June 4, we will host a Johnny Desuza fishing tournament and Beach Bash. Sunday, June 5 will be the horse racing activity and the Barbuda Calypso Melting Pot. Our festivities will conclude on Monday June 6 with the highly anticipated J’ouvert morning and food fair,” Davis said.

“We promise it will be a weekend of excitement, food, drinks and music and plenty outside.”

She concluded by inviting everyone to come and celebrate Barbuda Caribana 2022.