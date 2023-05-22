A&B Given Okay to Sell $81m Superyacht of Sanctioned Russian Oligarch

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – The government of Antigua and Barbuda has been successful in its discussions with the United States concerning its application for a licence to proceed with the unfettered sale of the Super Yacht, Alfa Nero.

This was revealed in a statement on Thursday by the country’s ambassador to the United States , Sir Ronald Sanders.

According to Sanders, the US Department of the Treasury issued the licence the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, authorising persons licensed by the US Treasury to “participate in the Government of Antigua and Barbuda auction of the vessel M/Y Alfa Nero”.

It also authorises “transactions that include but are not limited to, bidding on the purchase of the vessel; paying deposits; and providing financing, insurance, or funding in connection with the purchase”.

The announcement, that was made in Parliament by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, opens the way for the Port Authority to proceed with a sale of the Alfa Nero by auction, to any persons who are not on a sanctioned list and who have applied for, and received, a licence from the US Treasury to engage in financial transactions related to the vessel.

According to Sanders, several interested bidders have already received individual licences from the US Treasury Department.

The Ambassador, however, noted that while the licence permits the Government to proceed with the auction and to sell the vessel, other matters, such as the formal delisting of the Alfa Nero, from the US Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) list, are still being pursued.

The yacht, which is reportedly valued at US$81 million, is owned by Russian Oligarch, Andrey Grigoryevich Guryev who has been sanctioned by western countries following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

According to the United States, Guryev, 62, made a multibillion-dollar fortune from the Russian fertiliser company, PhosAgro.

The yacht features a 12-metre infinity pool, a Jacuzzi, a spa, a beauty room and a helipad.

Guryev, who was subjected to United Kingdom government sanctions in April 2022, has denied being the owner.