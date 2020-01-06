By Latrishka Thomas

“History will absolve us because I don’t think there is any government in the history of Antigua and Barbuda that would have done more for the Barbudan people than my government,” Prime Minister Gaston Browne said as debunked claims that the sister island has been neglected by the Central Government.

On Saturday, Browne listed several projects with million-dollar investments that will be executed in Barbuda in 2020.

He began by saying, “we will complete the new Barbuda airport by about June of this year, the latest, and that will be completed at a cost of $55 million”.

“In addition, you know that we will be constructing two schools, well we will be actually renovating one and constructing a new one. So, we are spending $10 million on I think, [Sir McChesney George Secondary] and we will be building a primary school which will be funded partially by my government as well as a grant from the Dominican Republic. I understand that they have gone out to tender and within a matter of weeks we should get some results from the tender process.”

He also disclosed that a sum of about $20 million will be used to build new homes on Barbuda.