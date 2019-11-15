A&B PM Gaston Browne (L), Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne is currently engaged in talks with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to establish an embassy in Antigua that will serve the Eastern Caribbean states.

Both leaders agreed to establish diplomatic representation between the two countries, and to execute a cooperation agreement to promote bilateral trade and investments.

Government spokesman, Lionel Hurst, explained that, “it is not uncommon for African countries to place a single embassy in one place that has responsibilities for other countries within the hemisphere.”

Hurst describes the encounter as being one where Prime Minister Browne, “made a pitch,” to President Kenyatta for Antigua and Barbuda to, “be the home for the Kenyan Embassy that would most likely serve other countries in the Eastern Caribbean.”

Hurst described the proposed arrangement as one that could be seen between nations like South Africa which has a single embassy in Jamaica or India which has a single embassy in Guyana. In both cases, the respective embassies serve the states in the greater Eastern Caribbean.

Read more in the Daily Observer.