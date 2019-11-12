An Antiguan senator has been elected to serve as an executive member on the 2020 International Board of Junior Chamber International (JCI).

Government Senator Shenella Govia was elected as International Vice President. The momentous election took place in Tallin, Estonia over the weekend.

At the World Congress General Assembly, Senator Govia was elected and assigned to the following JCI national organizations – Canada, USA, Panama, Dominican Republic. Her responsibilities will include visiting her assigned countries, conduct training, promoting the JCI Mission and Vision as well as motivate the JCI national organizations to be better.

The General Assembly at JCI World Congress elected the 2020 Board of Directors, including the 2020 JCI President Itai Manyere of Zimbabwe, four executive vice presidents and 17 vice presidents.

Senator Govia’s main objectives will include the successful hosting of the conference of the Americas in Panama, ensuring her assigned National Organizations realize membership growth and the promotion of JCI projects and programmes.

“I thank you for your overwhelming support and sincere congratulations. I am extremely humbled to have been elected as JCI international Vice President,” Govia said.

“I will continue to give my all in fulfilling the mission and vision of JCI, will continue to fly the flag of Antigua and Barbuda and the West Indies boldly and proudly.

“JCI has contributed significantly to my personal and professional development,” Govia added, after returning on Sunday.