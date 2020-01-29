Prime Minister Gaston Browne presented the budget plan under the slogan, “Growth and Development for the Benefit of All.”

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has announced a record budget of $1.7 billion for the year 2020.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne, who is also the Minister of Finance, presented the budget on Thursday under the slogan, “Growth and Development for the Benefit of All.”

This year’s budget exceeds by 300 million dollars, the one read in 2019, and 500 million dollars over the one in 2018, estimated at 1.2 billion dollars.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology took most of this year’s allocation jumping from the 119.4 million dollars of 2019 to a substantial 151.6 million dollars.

The Ministry of Health, Welfare and Environment received 113.6 million dollars, the second-highest allocation.

The Attorney General’s Office, the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs, Public Security and Labour will receive $108.6 million, the third-largest allocation in the 2020 budget.

Also, Prime Minister Browne said that over $206 million had been set aside for the capital budget, To be used to purchase government assets.

During the budget presentation, Prime Minister Browne also outlined plans to transform Barbuda.

He said the government would work with the Barbuda Council in the construction of a new disaster office, the rehabilitation of the Barbuda community center, the repairment and furnishing of the Council’s administration building and the creation of a multi-purpose center that would also serve as a shelter in case of disaster.

No new taxes announced this year after the last occurred in 2019 on sugar-sweetened beverages and The University of the West Indies revenue.