Abe ‘Da’Vinchi’ Juste: All American with Roots in Haiti

Those who know the popular hit shows Grown-ish and All American are familiar with American actor Abraham D. Juste, popularly known as Da’Vinchi. He is often referred to by his personality and physical appearance, even being called the ‘Magnetic charm’.

Some however may not know about his background or that he is of Caribbean descent, with both parents being Haitians.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the 25-year-old Haitian American began his career as a spoken word artiste and rapper in the city that never sleeps.

After landing in the world of acting, Da’Vinchi got his first on-screen opportunity in 2018 when he played the role of Eric Ambrose in an episode of Marvel’s Jessica Jones. He then got a recurring role as Cash Mooney on Grown-ish, and then took the part of Darnell Hayes in the All-American series.

In addition to landing on those popular shows, Da’Vinchi was cast in a 2021 series called BMF- Black Mafia Family, which had many notable black actors. He also made his feature film debut in the movie The Way Back with famous American actor Ben Affleck and has done the Broadway show Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Not much is known about his personal life, as he has maintained his privacy while having a strong social media presence. However, in a recent Forbes article, the actor spoke up about his past and said he was focused on his mental health, which helped him achieve success in Hollywood by breaking free from the cycle of street violence that affected his childhood.

The article highlighted that Da’Vinchi persevered despite ongoing tragedy in his past, including the death of his cousin. After years of suppressing his feelings, the actor expressed that he was filled with rage and grief.

Tupac Shakur, one of the most influential rappers of all time, served as an influence on him. He also found himself reading a book that changed his outlook on life and inspired him to make a positive impact on the black community.

His passion and love for the Black community have propelled him and his team to work on mental health tours that he hopes to bring to students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other institutions.

From Caribbean roots to Hollywood, from a violent upbringing to becoming a mental health advocate for the Black community, the gifted Da’Vinchi leaves his imprint and is considered a promising young actor in the film industry.