Access To Justice Authority To Be Launched In St. Kitts And Nevis In March 2024

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, announced the forthcoming launch of the Access to Justice Authority (AJA) in St. Kitts and Nevis, set to become fully operational in March 2024.

According to AG Wilkin, the establishment of the AJA represents a critical milestone in the government’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal #16, which focuses on promoting peaceful and inclusive societies, providing access to justice for all, and building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

He said the AJA is poised to transform the legal landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis by ensuring that justice is accessible to every citizen.

“It will have a revised Legal Aid and Advice Department which will provide free or subsidised professional legal representation and advice in relation to civil and family matters to eligible individuals and they will also, very importantly, coordinate legal aid clinics throughout the Federation,” Attorney-General Wilkin stated.

In addition to the Legal Aid and Advice Department, the AJA will feature a Public Defenders Department to offer free or subsidised legal representation and advice in criminal and juvenile matters. Furthermore, the Mediation and Restorative Justice Department will provide mediation and restorative justice services, emphasising facilitated dialogues between victims and offenders to foster resolution and healing.

“We are very proud of the establishment of the AJA and it signifies a commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that justice is accessible to all members of our society despite their income levels,” said AG Wilkin. “Through this approach, the AJA aims to promote fairness, equality, and dignity within the legal system.”

The launch of the AJA will be commemorated with a press event, highlighting the government’s dedication to enhancing legal access and support for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Further details about the event will be shared in the coming weeks.