Acting Premier Hon. Eric Evelyn welcomes Carib Brewery conference delegates to Nevis

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NIA Charlestown, Nevis (October 16, 2026)

Acting Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, welcomed approximately 80 delegates attending the Carib Brewery Distributor Conference to the island on Thursday, October 15, during a dinner reception at Sunshine Beach Bar and Grill.

The reception offered delegates from across the region and beyond an opportunity to experience Nevisian hospitality while connecting with local stakeholders and partners during their visit.

Evelyn expressed appreciation to the organisers for selecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to host the conference and for including Nevis in the programme of activities.

“We are delighted that you chose to have the conference in the Federation and to come over to the beautiful island of Nevis for this event.

“I want to take this opportunity to invite all of the delegates here from around the region and the rest of the world to return to Nevis for a vacation, and bring your family and friends to enjoy our warm hospitality. There’s something in Nevis for everybody. So on behalf of myself and the other members of the Nevis Island Administration government, welcome to Nevis,” he said.

Following the formal welcome, the Acting Premier spent time interacting with the delegates, several of whom were visiting Nevis for the first time. According to the Nevis Island Administration, a number of visitors remarked on the island’s natural beauty and the friendliness of its residents.

The delegation included Adrian Sabga, Sector Head at Carib Brewery, and Mark Wilkin, Managing Director of Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) Ltd., both of whom expressed appreciation to Evelyn for meeting with the group.

Wilkin said he was pleased that St. Kitts and Nevis had been chosen to host the conference, noting that it was the first time the event had been held outside Trinidad and Tobago. He highlighted the opportunity to showcase the Federation to representatives from across the Caribbean and other parts of the world.

The evening featured a Caribbean buffet dinner, accompanied by local cocktails and a selection of beverages produced by Carib Brewery. Beyond the hospitality, the gathering provided an opportunity for delegates, local stakeholders and partners to build relationships and strengthen regional connections.

Carib Brewery (St. Kitts & Nevis) Ltd. is a major beverage manufacturer and distributor in the Federation, employing more than 150 people. The company manufactures and distributes a portfolio of 25 alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.