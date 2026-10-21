Acting Prime Minister Hanley calls for accountability, disciplined spending ahead of 2027 Budget

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Basseterre, St. Kitts (October 21, 2026)

Acting Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley has called for greater accountability, disciplined public spending and improved service delivery as the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis prepares its 2027 National Budget.

Delivering the keynote address at the Budget 2027 National Forum on Tuesday, October 20, Dr. Hanley acknowledged the progress made over the past four years, while stressing the need to continue supporting families, improving public services and strengthening the implementation of national projects.

“People are entitled to expect results,” Dr. Hanley said, “they are entitled to ask when a project will be completed, whether a service will be reliable, and how an investment will improve their lives. …and as a government, we accept that responsibility.”

He emphasised that public projects must be guided by credible budgets, effective supervision and realistic completion schedules. Maintaining completed infrastructure, he added, is equally important to ensure that public investments continue to serve communities and deliver value over time.

On the matter of public finances, Dr. Hanley underscored the need for careful revenue management, expenditure oversight and responsible resource allocation, noting that every government commitment carries a cost.

“Good financial management protects our capacity to care for people,” he said, highlighting the importance of fiscal discipline in preserving essential services, particularly during periods of economic uncertainty.

Dr. Hanley further stressed that national development must result in tangible improvements in people’s lives, including reliable water supplies, accessible healthcare, employment opportunities and meaningful support for households facing cost-of-living pressures.

The forum brought together representatives from the private sector, civil service, non-governmental organisations, student bodies and community groups to discuss priorities for the 2027 Budget.

Participants were encouraged to identify gaps in public services, propose investments that could generate local employment and recommend measures to improve efficiency and make better use of existing resources.

Source: SKNIS