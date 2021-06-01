Active COVID-19 cases in St. Kitts and Nevis are now up to 25 after four additional cases have been reported in the last 24 hours.

This was revealed by Cheif Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws who said the federation has reported 73 cases of COVID 19 with 25 currently active cases.

She said that case 70 and 71 had no links to recent cases that were found in recent weeks.

“We have not found any link between these two cases and recent cases. There is not a recent travel history to or from a hot spot. Based on the information we have this is a state of community spread.

“A state of community spread implies the virus is now circulating in the community. It is theoretically possible for someone in the community to catch COVID 19.”