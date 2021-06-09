Active cases of COVID-19 have now hit 66 with Chief Medical Officer Dr Hazel Laws noting they recorded 19 additional cases on Monday evening and an additional six on Tuesday

That brings the total of active cases to 119, 66 of which are active and four hospitalisations.

Dr Laws also noted that all four cases who are in the hospital are stable and that there are no COVID-19 related deaths.

She said among the most recent cases include an imported case from the Dominican Republic and one case from the Tyrell Williams Primary School.

“One case, in particular, is also responsible for transmitting the virus to nine contacts. Such a case is referred to as a super spreader.”

She continued, “A significant number of recent cases are involved in the gaming sector. Approximately seven entities have been impacted through the contact tracing process. Approximately 1400 individuals have been engaged by the Ministry of Health Through the contact tracing process 870 of these individuals have been released from self-quarantine and a remaining 590 are to be tested before release.”