L.A. Times- Idris Elba, 47, is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

“I feel OK. I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” the actor said Monday in a post on Twitter. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.”

Elba said he tested positive Monday morning. He recently spoke at the massive WE Day 2020 event in London on March 4. Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also spoke at the event and reportedly posed with the actor. She tested positive last week.