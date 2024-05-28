Addition Of Sunrise Airways Flights To St. Kitts And Nevis Is Another Interaction Of The Federation’s Strong And Attractive Investor Climate

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew has hailed the new addition of Sunrise Airways flights to the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport as a reflection of the nation’s growth potential and as an achievement that underscores the attractiveness of the investor climate in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew was among the local delegation that witnessed the inaugural flight of Sunrise Airways to St. Kitts on Sunday, May 26, 2024. The occasion was marked by a water salute from fire tenders on the Apron, followed by a welcome reception for the airline’s management and crew at the Kayan Jet Lounge.

Addressing the ceremony, the honourable prime minister said that the Federation’s collaboration with Sunrise Airways signifies more than just the introduction of additional flight routes to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“It embodies our collective resolve to expand connectivity in the region, stimulate economic growth and elevate our nation onto the global stage and it adds to our way in achieving our sustainable island state,” Dr. Drew said.

“The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis stands ready to provide support to ensure the success and sustainability of Sunrise Airways’ operations within our jurisdiction. We will work collaboratively to address challenges, seize opportunities and innovate in ways that enhance the overall travel experience for passengers while fostering economic prosperity for our nation,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew added.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew commended the dedicated work of the Minister of Tourism in the Federal Cabinet, the Honourable Marsha Henderson and her team at the Ministry of Tourism and the St. Kitts Tourism Authority for fostering this new relationship that has created new options for multi-destination travel across the region.

The new Sunrise Airways intra-regional flights that now connect four destinations within the Eastern Caribbean, namely: St. Kitts, Antigua, Dominica and Saint Lucia, will operate six days per week. The new service from Antigua to St. Kitts will operate twice daily.