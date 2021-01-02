BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – An additional case of coronavirus disease was reported on January 1 in St. Kitts and Nevis by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws. An international traveller landed from the United States on December 27.

The patient has been in quarantine at one of the COVID-19 certified hotels since arrival in the Federation. The patient was duly notified and is in isolation.

This additional case brings the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 33 with 22 cases in St. Kitts and 11 cases in Nevis. Thirty-one cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now two active cases.

These patients are stable and are being monitored. All front-line workers at the Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw International Airport (RLBIA), the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) and in the hotel and tourism sector continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols along the corridor of containment between the ports of entry and hotel/accommodation sites.

The Ministry of Health has assured the public that the following measures are being taken to restrict the spread of coronavirus:

• In-depth contact tracing to effectively assess the persons with whom the recently diagnosed cases would have interacted; and

• Quarantine, monitoring and testing of contacts as indicated.

The Ministry of Health and Federal Government reminds all citizens and residents that every effort is being made to prevent the spread of this virus locally.

More and more persons are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention and control measures which include:

• Wearing a face mask when in public places;

• Maintaining good hand hygiene; and

• Maintaining physical distance of at least 6-feet from others when in public places and avoiding crowd s and events.

The Ministry of Health encourages everyone to continue doing what is absolutely critical if we are to beat this virus. It is necessary to work together to maintain and protect the health and wellbeing of the people of the Federation.

May the New Year bless you with health, wealth and happiness!