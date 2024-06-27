Additional nine Community Wellness Centres offering Performance-Based Financing (PBF) Services

- Advertisement -

St. Lucia – Given the burden of Diabetes and Hypertension in Saint Lucia, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs last year, implemented the Performance-Based Financing (PBF) Pilot Program, which provides screening and treatment services for these diseases. Under the PBF Pilot Program, people who are not Diabetic or Hypertensive will receive the services of screening and risk assessment at NO COST. In addition, people who are Diabetic or Hypertensive will receive laboratory tests at NO COST. People who are 18 years and older are eligible to access these services.

Over the past few months, the PBF services have been available at the La Croix Maingot Wellness Centre, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Richfond Wellness Centre, Dennery Hospital, Mon Repos Wellness Centre, Desruisseaux Wellness Centre, La Fargue Wellness Centre and Soufriere Hospital.

As of Monday June 17, 2024, the PBF services of screening, risk assessment and laboratory tests are available at an additional nine Community Wellness Centres. These are: Anse La Raye Wellness Centre, Vanard Wellness Centre, Canaries Wellness Centre, Fond St. Jacques Wellness Centre, Etangs Wellness Centre, Mongouge Wellness Centre, Delcer Wellness Centre, Micoud Wellness Centre and Ti-Rocher Micoud Wellness Centre.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs encourages people residing in any of the 17 Community Wellness Centres to visit and access the health services available Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm.