BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 25, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) –

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has announced a 24-hour lockdown as part of a slate of additional restrictive measures being taken to limit the movement of people, which will in turn halt the current spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease in the Federation.

In a national televised address, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said these additional measures have become necessary as “the reduction envisaged over the 14-day incubation period was not realized.”

The prime minister said, “Under these new restrictive measures, the State of Emergency remains in place for both St. Kitts and Nevis and the existing curfew for both islands will continue. But there will be for the island of St. Kitts a complete 24-hour lockdown from 6:00 p.m Sunday, June 27th to 5:00 a.m. Thursday, July 01st. On Thursday 1st July and Friday, July 02nd, there will be limited movement for limited operation of essential businesses from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and a return to full 24 hour lockdown from 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 02nd to Thursday, July 08th. We will again have limited movement for essentials on Thursday, July 08th and Friday, July 09th from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both days and return to 24 hour lockdown on Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th July.”

Prime Minister Harris said a Shelter in Place Order will be strictly enforced by law enforcement officers.

“This means that every person shall remain confined to their place of residence, inclusive of their yard space, to avoid contact outside their family, except for essential workers who are required to report to work; workers required to work in hospitals and medical facilities, licensed providers of security guard services, and such other businesses as may be specifically exempted; for essential travel for medical emergencies; and for essential travel to a vaccination site with vaccination card and one photo id for production to law enforcement on demand between 8.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m. from Monday, June 28th to Wednesday, June 30th,” the prime minister explained.

The other measures as outlined by the prime minister are the closure of all businesses during the strict lockdown period; absolutely no mass gatherings, parties or other social events; the closure of all beaches in St. Kitts, as well as the suspension of liquor licenses.

Special dispensation is being granted to allow students who are sitting external exams to travel to examination centres.

Similarly, a limited number of Government workers will be allowed to travel to work and special exceptions are made for farmers and fishers to tend their flock, and to go fishing to keep our food supply going during days of limited operation.

Prime Minister Harris added, “There will be a special carve out for the island of Nevis which will basically remain the same as obtains presently but will be detailed in the SR&O.”

A special Sitting of the National Assembly is scheduled for Monday, June 28 where the Government will seek to extend the State of Emergency.