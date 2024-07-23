Addressing the Surge in Gun Violence: Government and Security Forces Collaborate on Suppression Strategy

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts

— In light of the recent upsurge in gun violence, the Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Terrence Drew, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette, convened an emergency meeting with the High Command of the Police and Defence Force to address this pressing issue. The meeting, held at Police Headquarters, was pivotal in reviewing the homicides and formulating a robust strategy to curb this alarming trend.

The Prime Minister expressed his grave concern over the surge in gun-related incidents, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. “The protection of our citizens is paramount. We will make the necessary resources at our disposal available to the security forces to combat this threat and restore peace to our communities,” stated Dr. Drew.

During the meeting, the High Command of the Police and Defence Force presented a comprehensive analysis of the recent incidents, identifying patterns and potential underlying causes. The discussion was focused on immediate and long-term measures, including increased patrols, strategic deployments, enhanced intelligence operations, and community engagement initiatives.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s dedication to a swift and decisive response to gun violence. The meeting concluded with a commitment to ongoing assessments and adjustments to the strategy to ensure its effectiveness.

The government and security forces will continue to work tirelessly to create a safer environment for all citizens. Further updates on the implemented measures and their outcomes will be communicated to the public in due course.