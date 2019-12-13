Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that home construction will continue to be a priority for his administration, through initiatives such as the Unity Housing 300 Programme during his 2020 Budget Address delivered Thursday..

“As we look towards building a stronger and safer future for St. Kitts and Nevis, we commit to provide more support for our housing programmes,” Prime Minister Harris said. “Already, 562 persons have benefited from the First Time Homeowners Programme over the past five years or so of Team Unity. We recognize decent and affordable housing as one of the felt needs of our people, and we will continue to create innovative avenues to fulfil this need. Under this programme, persons who are going to build for the first time will get a full range of concessions that reduces the cost of their construction activity.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis government intends to make $30 million available next year to spur housing construction at a low-cost interest.

Prime Minister Harris also stressed that building a stronger and safer St. Kitts and Nevis requires sustained support for small and medium sized enterprise development.

“This is an area where we will continue to provide the much needed support so that our young persons can be given the opportunity to start new businesses or expand their existing small business. Building on the experience of the Fresh Start Programme, my Government will launch another low-cost financing programme,” Dr. Harris said.