Minister of Human Settlements et al. the Hon. Eugene Hamilton said the National Housing Corporation (NHC), through its Unity Housing Solutions, is building homes for the differently-abled persons Thursday in Hermitage, Cayon, at a ceremony held to allocate eleven houses built by the NHC in Cayon, Keys, and Conaree.

One of the recipients was Mr Van-Devere Williams who is physically challenged.

“We share with those in need because we have compassion — we are a compassionate government,” said Minister Hamilton, who is also the Area Parliamentary Representative for Constituency Number Eight. “This home on my left will go to this gentleman and his mother. As a young man he got in an accident — he has been disabled.”

Those receiving keys to their new houses were told by Minister Hamilton that a home is the most significant investment they could make in their lifetime, and he advised them to use their home as an opportunity to climb to the top.

“Take care of it, and let it provide the service it was intended to provide — do not destroy it, because it is perhaps the single most largest investment you would ever make,” he said adding to Mr. Van-Devere Williams, who was accompanied by his mother Ms. Evette Burke-Dore, “You are the second person in this area where the government is showing how compassionate it is. We have some social housing opportunities in St. Peter’s too.”

The ceremony was chaired by NHC’s Public Relations Manager Ms Jonelle Rawlins, and was also attended by Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Deputy Prime Minister the Hon. Shawn Richards, Chairman of the NHC Board Mr. Valentine Lindsay, NHC General Manager Mr. Charles Morton, and NHC Board member Mr. Calvin Leader.

Others included Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development and former NHC General Manager Mrs. Elreter Simpson Browne, and St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board member Mr Victor Earle.

“Your Team Unity Government is taking care of the people’s business. We are moving the country forward and we are giving every area their fair share. This is a government that is visionary, a government that is compassionate, a government that is sincere and we promise you as many as we have done now, in our second term the best is yet to come,” the prime minster said.

Mr. Valentine Lindsay, Chairman of the National Housing Corporation Board, observed at least 90 percent of houses built in Cayon were put up on private persons’ land. He also said Minister Hamilton had instructed the Board to also build houses for the differently-abled. At least one such home is planned in each constituency.