Adoring Crowds Drown Out Protests as William & Kate Visit Jamaica

- Advertisement -

MailOnline- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for smiling selfies and were met with chants of ‘we love you, we love you’ as they enjoyed their first day in Jamaica despite anti-monarchy protests on the Caribbean island as its politicians push for a 2022 independence vote and slave trade reparations.

The royal couple were mobbed by huge crowds of well-wishers desperate to shake their hands, share high-fives and pose for selfies as they travelled to Trench Town and visited Bob Marley’s former home.

Earlier William played football in a match where he was joined by England star Raheem Sterling, who was born on the island. The couple also met the Jamaican bobsleigh team, who finished 28th in the recent Winter Olympics, on their week-long tour that began in Belize, is currently in Jamaica and will end in The Bahamas.

The couple also broke the Buckingham Palace ‘no selfie’ rule to pose with the Olympians. The Queen is known not to like them because she prefers eye contact – and will politely decline – but younger royals such as William, Kate, Harry and Meghan appear to enjoy them.

The Cambridges arrived to a full ceremonial welcome in Kingston yesterday – and a protest by up to 100 people outside the airport calling for the island to become a republic and for Britain to pay reparations for slavery. Some want Prince William to apologise and it is understood that William will publicly address the issue of slavery in a keynote speech tonight as they were accused of benefitting from the ‘blood, tears and sweat’ of slaves.

Politicians on Jamaica are pushing for the country to become a republic within two years with a referendum being held before the end of 2022.

But while the questions of the island’s links to the British monarchy continues, William and Kate were welcomed as friends and travelled to reggae legend Marley’s house and now a museum to the musical genius, and played drums with some reggae musicians in the courtyard where Jamaica’s biggest superstar learned to perform.

There was mass hysteria in the neighbourhood as the royal couple were mobbed by crowds who chanted: ‘We love you, we love you’ as they walked to Trench Town Culture Yard and Museum in Jamaica’s capital.

Earlier the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tried out a bobsleigh made for two under the watchful eye of Jamaica’s latest Cool Runnings team. When William clambered into the training sleigh during a visit to Bob Marley’s old Kingston neighbourhood, Kate did not hesitate and jumped in behind him.

Chatting to women and men from the bobsleigh team they talked about the popular movie Cool Runnings which immortalised the 1988 Jamaican Winter Olympics team. The duke, who is touring the Caribbean with the duchess to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, said: ‘One of our favourites, ah so good.’

The future king also played with one of his sporting heroes in a match with local young footballers. Kingston-born England international Raheem Sterling received a rapturous applause whenever he touched the ball and there were screams for the duke – and a few ironic ones when he fluffed a shot.

The Jamaican bobsleigh stars selfie with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge in Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music

And this was the result, with the Jamaican bobsleigh stars describing the Cambridges as their ‘new teammates’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shake hands with locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on the fourth day of their Caribbean tour

The Duchess of Cambridge places her palm on a child’s hands as crowds turned out to meet the royal couple who will one day be king and queen