Advisory Board Installed For Girls’ Mentorship Programme On Nevis

Minister of Social Empowerment and Gender Affairs the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett presented the Board Members with their instruments of appointment during a brief ceremony on July 09.

The Board consists of Patricia Claxton, Randolph Boddie, Tebron Joseph, Diane Hobson, Neila Jones, Roger Fyfield, Deandra Archibald, Pamela Martin, and staff representative Catherine Forbes.

The Hon. Nisbett expressed gratitude to the individuals for being part of the initiative, which will require them to give of their time to ensure the programme is properly and effectively executed to the benefit of the young mentees.

“You’re pioneering this project here in Nevis… It’s going to be a sacrifice of your time definitely, and even sometimes you might find it’s a sacrifice of your personal money as well because you get attached them and want to enhance their lives.

“So I want to thank you for your commitment and willingness to enter into this long-term agreement to help shape the young ladies here on Nevis.’

This programme mirrors the Ministry’s Boys’ Mentorship Programme, aimed at guiding young boys on a path to success.

“We’ve successfully done and continue to do the Boys’ Mentorship Programme but we realized that as we develop our boys into strong, capable, competent young men we also have to ensure that our girls are developed in the same way, so that we have that mutually beneficial partnership to make Nevis better and ensure that the next generation is well-prepared for success,” said Minister Nisbett.

The installation ceremony was chaired by Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Secretary, with Ms. Shelissa Martin Clarke, Permanent Secretary; Ms. Saros Hendrickson, Interim Director of Gender Affairs, and other members of staff in attendance.