AeroMexico Wing Walker Arrested, But Passengers Thanked Him.

On Thursday, a man at Mexico City International Airport (MEX) was arrested after he opened an emergency exit and walked onto the wing of an aircraft while theh plane was waiting for repairs at a gate fully loaded with passenger.

While this may initially seem like a typical case of illegal passenger behavior, passengers onboard the aircraft beg to differ and actually defend the man’s action.

Dozens of passengers signed a written statement protesting the airport’s decision to turn the man over to the authorities, with online images of the statement indicating that the airline had kept the aircraft parked at the gate for hours while providing no ventilation or water to those onboard.

Airport communications have begged to differ, indicating that the man turned himself over to police in line with international regulations.

This incident occurred onboard Aeromexico flight 672, a regularly scheduled service from Mexico City to La Aurora International Airport (GUA) in Guatemala City. The two-hour flight, a 737 service that typically departs at 08:50 and is scheduled to arrive at 10:46, did not depart Mexico City until 14:19 after a lengthy delay, according to Flight Aware

The passengers onboard were extremely displeased with their treatment during what amounted to nearly a five-and-a-half-hour delay. Furthermore, they were quick to defend the arrested individual’s actions.

The Washington Times reported that at least 77 passengers onboard the aircraft signed a handwritten statement demanding the passenger’s immediate release, photos of which have already circulated throughout social media. According to reports, their statements repeatedly included the following jarring words to describe the individual’s actions:

Naturally, such outcry calls for a response from both the airport authorities and AeroMexico, and many have begun to question how such a desperate situation could have arisen, such as to drive a man to open an emergency exit and walk on the wing, according to ABC News.

The airport had the following words to share regarding the situation:

“Yesterday a passenger on a flight to Guatemala opened an emergency door on a plane while it was stationary at a remote position, stood on a wing and then re-entered the cabin, without affecting the aircraft or anyone else.”

While the aircraft was eventually swapped and the flight did takeoff, passengers undeniably were forced to encounter an extremely uncomfortable situation. Aeromexico has yet to respond to Simple Flying’s inquiry for a comment regarding the incident.

Tarmac delays, or situations in which an aircraft is unable to taxi and take off, but passengers have already boarded, are extremely common at airports across the globe. However, they can be some of the most frustrating for passengers as they are often trapped in their seats for hours at a time with no end in sight.

As a result, aircraft regulators set strict restrictions on how long airlines are allowed to be delayed on the apron before offering passengers an opportunity to deplane. According to the US Department of Transportation, airlines are required to provide passengers with a safe way to exit the aircraft once a delay has exceeded three hours for domestic flights and four hours for international flights.

Source: Simple Flight.