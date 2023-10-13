After Receiving Nomination, Steve Scalise Withdraws From House Speaker Chase

- Advertisement -

After winning the Republican nomination for Speaker Of The House, Steve Scalise of Louisiana has officially withdrawn his name from the running. In a vote yesterday, House Republicans preferred him 113-99 over Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Even though Jordan indicated that he would support Scalise for the job in a vote of the full House, some of Jordan’s supporters didn’t appear to be willing to come to Scalise’s side. It was thought that many of the Democrats would not likely vote for Scalise either. There may not have been a way for Scalise to get enough votes to become Speaker of the House.

It has now been over a week since Kevin McCarthy was ousted as Speaker and Patrick McHenry of North Carolina became Speaker Pro Tempore.