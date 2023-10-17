Agricultural Officials To Share Plans To Increase Food Production

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The government’s plans to enhance local food production while carefully balancing other demands for land, water and financial resources will be discussed during Wednesday’s (October 18) edition of InFocus.

Miguel Flemming, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, along with Director of Agriculture, Jeanelle Kelly, will appear on the programme as part of the October 14 to 20 activities to commemorate World Food Day 2023. World Food Day is observed annually on October 16. The theme of this year’s international observance was “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind.”

The officials are expected to explain how this theme fits into the local context and influences actions that the department will undertake. Permanent Secretary Flemming is also expected to discuss how St. Kitts and Nevis will benefit from the recent engagement of the Minister of Agriculture, the Honourable Samal Duggins in Louisiana. Mr. Flemming was part of the Minister’s delegation.

InFocus is produced by the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS). It airs live every Wednesday on ZIZ Radio and Television at 1 p.m. and is streamed simultaneously on the Facebook Pages and YouTube Channels of ZIZ and SKNIS. This informative programme is rebroadcast on various local and regional outlets on various days and times.