CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– Since the Nevis Island Administration changed the course of agriculture, there has seen a renewed interest and increasing yields,” according to Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister of Agriculture.

The Agriculture Minister made the comment while delivering a report on the status of agriculture on Nevis, at a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House on November 5.

“Ever since we would have pressed the reset button on agriculture as a government, we have seen people who have redoubled their effort, and there has been revitalization in the interest in agriculture,” said Hon. Jeffers.

“Many of us who have never touched the soil or have never gotten involved in agriculture are doing so,” said Jeffers. “As a matter of fact, there has been a renewed interest in backyard gardening on Nevis. “I want to thank all of the folks, who would have seen the need to, of course, buy into that long term-tradition that we have sought to emphasize.”

In recent years, the Ministry and Department of Agriculture embarked on a number of campaigns including “Grow what you eat and eat what you grow” and “Support local, buy local, eat local” to encourage support for the local agriculture industry,” he said.

Jeffers noted that Agriculture officials are pleased with the public’s response to the campaigns.

“The Ministry and Department of Agriculture are pleased with the responses that we’ve had if not over the years, more so over the last six months or more,” said Jeffers. “When one compares the third quarter of 2020 to the third quarter 2019, we see a tremendous increase in the production of cabbages. For example, I am seeing a 266 percent increase in the production of cabbages… The production of sweet potatoes, we have seen an increase of over 2,000 percent…I can talk about honeydew and cantaloupe, for example, we have seen an increase of 315 percent.

“Those numbers are staggering but it speaks to something,” concluded Jeffers. “If these numbers are saying something to us…it tells us that if we continue to press on, if we continue to persevere, if we continue to plant more and produce more then we can feed ourselves on the island of Nevis,” said Jeffers.