‘Ah, Yes, I Remember It Well’ Says Biden As He Mixes Up Presidents Of Mexico And Egypt.

He gave an emotional response to a claim that he could not recollect when his son died, saying: “How the hell dare he raise that?”

But just minutes later during his brief address to the nation Thursday night, Biden, 81, brought up the Israel-Hamas war and said he worked with the president of Mexico to help send aid into the war zone.

“As you know, initially, the president of Mexico Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in [to Gaza],” Biden said. “I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate.”

Biden had failed to mention President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is from Egypt and isn’t Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, two men the US president has met in recent years.

The mix-up had come jsut minutes after Biden said his memory was “fine” in response to a scathing report released earlier in the day from special counsel Robert Hur on Biden’s mishandling of classified documents.