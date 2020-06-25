The youth of the Federation and the agricultural sector were areas of particular interest to Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris during his latest appearance on Leadership Matters Tuesday on ZIZ TV.

Joining him on the panel were National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Stewart Saunders and Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. Hilroy Brandy. Press Secretary, Ms. Valencia Grant chaired the panel. The general security of the nation was the topic of conversation.

Leadership Matters went on hiatus in the run-up to the election of Friday, June 5th after having aired for eight consecutive weeks from Tuesday, March 24th to Tuesday, May 12th.

Over the coming weeks, Leadership Matters will focus on the big stories and issues in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, such as health, housing, education, tourism, agriculture, the management of the economy, small business development, etc., with the intention of explaining the programs and policies that inform them. Leadership Matters will also show how leadership in practice is helping to transform the nation, as well as people’s lives.

Speaking last night Prime Minister Harris outlined the focus of his second-term administration, saying in his opening remarks, “…we will build upon the very successful agenda we had put before the people over the last five years, and…the program in large measure will be about how do we build the safer and stronger future in the aftermath of COVID-19.”

While delivering his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said, “One of our strategic actions would be to harness the resources of St. Kitts and Nevis so that more of our people can benefit and can advance themselves.”

Prime Minister Harris continued: “We are particularly mindful that we have a large group of young people. Indeed, about 65 percent of the population is under 35, and we want to harness the talents of our young people towards the onerous task of building a successful nation.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis further added: “In that regard, we have introduced – and it is now going to be built out over the next couple of months – a Ministry of Entertainment, Talent Development and Entrepreneurship, because we believe that it is across those three interrelated areas that our young people must find their niche.”

Prime Minister Harris also reiterated his promise that additional resources would be put into developing the agricultural sector in his second term.

“I think that the country as a whole could look forward to a more dynamic agricultural sector,” Prime Minister Harris said while discussing the future of agriculture.

“Particularly if we marry the land with the technology – the shade houses, the greenhouses, hydroponics and all those other things – then we can get agriculture to a stage where food security is real,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis also said while noting such an approach would be critical to ensuring “that we are not vulnerable to any development happening abroad containing our ability to exist and to eat.”

The Prime Minister further stated that, as part of his second-term administration’s food security policy, there would be an increased focus on developing a proper and efficient food storage infrastructure, for instance, through the implementation of preservation technologies.

Prime Minister Harris went on to note that his second-term administration would empower farmers to focus on what they do best – farming, leaving the marketing of their produce to people with expertise in that area.