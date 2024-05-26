Aid Trucks Now Entering Gaza At New Crossing Point, But Is There Enough Food?

- Advertisement -

Aid trucks are now entering Gaza through Karem Abu Salem crossing in the south as the living conditions of residents of Gaza continue to deteriorate as Israeli forces try to hunt down and kill Hamas leaders and soldiers.

Egypt’s state-affiliated Al-Qahera TV on Sunday shared a video on X, showing aid trucks entering Gaza through the crossing, known to Israelis as Kerem Shalom. Aid officials said 200 trucks loaded with aid are set to enter the strip.

The Karem Abu Salem crossing is located at the intersection of Israel, Gaza and Egypt.

The first four trucks to enter Gaza carried fuel for hospitals and desalination plants, Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Deir el-Balah in Gaza, said. He said four other trucks were expected to carry cooking gas.

Mahmoud said the aid will be distributed to the organisations supposed to be receiving aid, who will take them to warehouses in the evacuation zone of Khan Younis city and central Gaza.

But, he warned, the aid was not enough.

“The 200 trucks are not nearly enough in the face of the challenges and the hard, difficult conditions created by not only the intense bombing campaign but by the conditions created on the ground,” said Mahmoud.

“We are talking about a broken aid mechanism on the ground in terms of ensuring safety for aid workers, in terms of infrastructure, as well as warehouses that have been deliberately attacked several times in the past.”

Sunday’s volume of deliveries still falls far short of what the United Nations says is the minimum of 500 to 600 trucks required daily to feed millions of people on the brink of starvation.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitor, has warned of an imminent famine in parts of Gaza, home to 2.3 million people.

Aid for Gaza was held up at the Rafah border crossing since early May after the Israeli forces stepped up their military offensive in the area where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians had taken shelter.

Rafah is the main entry point into Gaza for humanitarian aid and commercial supplies where trucks have to cross a narrow bridge in single file.

UN humanitarian officials, aid groups and health personnel had been pleading with Israel for days, if not weeks, to allow the delivery of much-needed food, fuel and medical supplies into Gaza, warning that failure to do so could plunge the area into mass starvation.

On Friday, Egypt reached an agreement with the United States to allow UN humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza temporarily through Karem Abu Salem until legal mechanisms are in place to reopen the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side.

There have been reports that some food supplies bound for Gaza had begun to rot due to the delay in the delivery over Israeli objections.

Even as aid enters Gaza after weeks, it remains unclear how it will be delivered to the areas amid rcontinuting Israeli bombardment and killings.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health on Sunday said at least 35,984 people have been killed in the territory since October. The death toll includes at least 81 over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 80,643 others have been wounded.

Sources: Al Jazeera, news agencies.