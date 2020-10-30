Founder and owner of Companie Aérienne Interrégoinale Express (CAIRE) – parent company of Air Antilles, Eric Kourry, made the announcement today, during a press conference at the Barbados Marketing and Tourism Inc. (BTMI) office, One Barbados Building, Warrens.

He noted that with the void created by regional airline carrier LIAT, the airline decided to service those routes.

BTMI’s Director for the Caribbean and Latin America, Corey Garrett, thanked Mr. Kourry for providing the new service routes, noting that from day one, Air Antilles offered to take up the “mantle” of air space left void by LIAT.

Since 2017, the airline offered flights originating out of Guadeloupe and Martinique to Barbados, but according to Air Antilles Chief Commercial Officer, Romain Hordel, the travel trade’s present climate has presented a unique opportunity for Air Antilles to better serve the English-speaking Caribbean.

“We have always been committed to our service to Barbados over the last four years, bringing 13,000 passengers annually from the French Caribbean, but given the present environment, we have decided to reinvest in the island by strengthening relationships with local tourism partners.

“Our first steps in this direction have resulted in the creation of travel packages from Barbados to St. Lucia and Dominica, in partnership with Going Places Travel agency, for countries within the Caribbean travel bubble, and we look forward to continuing this momentum by meeting and collaborating with more Barbadian tourism partners.”

Going Places Travel Country Manager, Alana Gray, stated: “Going Places Travel is thrilled to partner with Air Antilles to bring travel packages to citizens and residents of Barbados…. The benefit of travelling within the bubble is that travelers are exempt from quarantine, once their test is negative.”

Ms. Gray pointed out that the agency has been receiving many enquiries for travel within the bubble, which is the safest option for travelling at this time during the pandemic, and the agency has created special packages with Air Antilles that include airfare, hotel accommodation, fees and taxes.