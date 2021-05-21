Air Canada has announced that it will resume flights to Mexico, Cuba, and other Caribbean destinations that were previously suspended due to the agreement with the Canadian government to ground most sun flights during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline updated its schedule online for June and July, which has several new routes added to popular sun destinations from Toronto and Montreal.

Where will flights be resuming?

Cuba

Air Canada will resume its weekly flight to Varadero and Cayo Coco starting July 3 from Toronto and Montreal

Cuba has made it easier for Canadian tourists to visit by removing the pre-flight PCR testing requirement for Canadian visitors and making it easy for Canadians to get the pre-flight PCR test they need to return home.

Cancun, Mexico

On June 26th, Air Canada will resume flights to Cancun, Mexico four times a week from Toronto and Montreal.

Cancun has been one of the most popular destinations for travelers during the Covid-19 pandemic, setting a record high in March with 1.5 million visitors.

It is currently open for tourism with no entry requirements but could see new restrictions amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Dominican Republic

Flights to Punta Canada, Dominican Republic will resume four times a week from Toronto and Montreal starting on June 26th.

The Dominican Republic has been another one of the top destinations for Americans this past winter, making it easy for tourists to visit with no quarantine and free insurance.

Covid-19 entry requirements for the Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Flights will resume to Montego Bay, Jamaica five times a week on July 1st from Toronto only.

While Jamaica is open for tourism, it’s not as easy to visit compared to Mexico and the Dominican Republic. Since opening, they have added new testing rules and mandatory insurance for travelers visiting the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting Jamaica during Covid-19

Bermuda

Weekly flights to Bermuda will resume on July 3rd from Toronto only.

Bermuda is open for tourism but has some of the strictest travel requirements in the Caribbean, including five tests and a quarantine.

Here’s everything you need to know about traveling to Bermuda during Covid-19

Flight Resumptions Are Based on Prediction of travel Restrictions Easing

Air Canada told PAX news that the schedule is based on a prediction that travel restrictions will ease by then.

“As we’ve done since the onset of the pandemic, we will continue to dynamically adjust capacity as the situation evolves,” said Lucie Guillemette, executive vice-president and CCO at Air Canada.

“Looking ahead, we are optimistic about the continued vaccine rollout in Canada and around the world, the guidance supporting vaccinated travel from health agencies, including the CDC and the European Medicines Agency, and the increased adoption and acceptance of vaccine passports. Once the critical mass of Canadians is vaccinated and the number of COVID cases begin to flatten which the government’s modeling predicts could be this summer, we anticipate restrictions and lockdown measures will begin to be lifted.”

Air Canada also updated its booking policy last month with an extension of its policy that allows customers to make a one-time change without a fee for new and existing bookings made through May 31st, 2021 for travel until May 31st, 2022.

If a flight is canceled or rescheduled by more than three hours, customers have the choice of receiving a refund, an Air Canada Travel Voucher, or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus.